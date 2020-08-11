Rose Ann HowardRose Ann Howard, 83, of Beaverton, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 1, 1937 at the family home in Estey, daughter of the late Albert and Stella (Kozak) Timchac. Rose grew up in Estey and graduated from Pinconning High School in 1955. After high school, she began working for A & P Grocery as a cashier. While there, Rose met a bag boy by the name of Dennis Howard and the two were married Sept. 15, 1962. After 43 years of service, she decided it was time to retire so she and Denny could continue on to many more adventures. Through the years, Rose and Denny enjoyed various activities. She greatly enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, jet skis and the pontoon plus going anywhere on the ATV. Rose loved to be outdoors and had the most beautiful garden. She enjoyed going on cruises and dancing. Rose never knew how to sit still and always lived life to its fullest. Family meant the world to her and even though she never had children of her own, Rose adored her beloved nieces and nephews.Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews, Kellie (Cortlandt) Schepeler, Scott (Kevin) Gilman, Chelsea Gilman, Kaylyn (Eric) Turland, Melissa Rapp, Stephanie Rapp, Penelope and Ty, Matt (Jennifer Pomeroy) Howard, Joe (Trisha) Howard, Madison Brant, Emily Howard, Riley Howard, Addison Howard, Steven Dice, Sara Scherzer, Cheryl Phillips, Sandy Pliskin, Lynn Fowler, Susan Johnson, Nathan Scherzer, and Hailey Scherzer. Rose is also survived by her sister, Marie Hollenbeck; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Mary Ann Howard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dennis Howard on Aug. 5, 2018; brothers, Michael Halas and James Timchac; and sisters, Irene Dalton and Teresa Faber.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will take place at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford with burial to follow in St. Mary's Mount Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date as soon as circumstances allow. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Knights of Columbus or Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.