Rose MacDonald
Rose MacDonald, 98, of Midland, passed away at MidMichigan Regional Medical Center on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
The daughter of Frank and Clara (Valela) Sarvello was born June 8, 1921 in Ishpeming, Michigan. Rose had been a professional hairdresser in her younger years, working with her sisters. She married Don MacDonald on Sept. 18, 1948 in Ishpeming. She moved to Midland with her family in June of 1963. She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Rose was an avid cook and her meals were the highlight of many family celebrations. She was often called upon to lend needed cooking advice and to supply many delicious dishes on special occasions. Rose had the remarkable ability to captivate relatives and friends with her life stories, often humorous and filled with genuine sense of zeal.
Rose is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David and Jean MacDonald of Midland and Jeffrey and Lorraine MacDonald of London, England. She was a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren, Anna Kuivinen (Dave), Jillian MacDonald-Hammontree (Evan), and Scott MacDonald (Ellyn). Rose was a great-grandmother to Teresa and Bennett Hammontree and Emily and Jane Kuivinen.
Rose was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Mary Anne; her husband, Don; her parents; her four brothers, Bruno, Joe, Salvatore and Frankie; and her four sisters, Marion Lundin, Mary DeCaire, Cecelia Valente and Catherine Lucas.
Rose's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care and the staff at Nottingham Place.
A private graveside service has taken place and a celebration of Rose's life will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Brigid Catholic Church.
Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020