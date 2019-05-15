Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





During World War II, Roz was a member of the General Mitchell Post Drum Corp., and the Schlitz Girls Marching Band in Milwaukee. While attending Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., she was active in Sigma Alpha Iota and Alpha Chi Omega fraternities (before women's organizations were called sororities).



After graduating from Lawrence with a bachelor's degree in music, Roz married the late George Butzler Jr., moved to Madison and launched the beginning of what would become a very large family. Following George's graduation from the University of Wisconsin, they moved to Midland in 1949.



Roz was the quintessential mother. She never let a grammatical error, wrong musical note or social faux pas go uncorrected. Pets were not allowed, as she claimed to be allergic to animal fur, yet most of her childhood photos include her cuddling up with her cat, goat or horse. She was not allergic to scales or feathers, so we did have an ever-changing menagerie of toads, frogs, salamanders, snakes, parakeets, an alligator, and for a short time, two chickens.



Roz was a Brownie/Cub Scout leader, room mother, choir director at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, pom-pon coach, figure skating teacher and fitness instructor.



Roz is survived by her eight children, George, Paul (Brooks Vitalone), Ann (Jim May), Mary Jo (Tim Rife), Bill (Karen), Doug, Barbara (David Emmons) and Gail (Ben Worsley); four grandchildren, Benjamin Worsley (Jillian), Sarah (Clay Hewitt), Kristine (Tony Blodgett) and Elizabeth; and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Corie Blodgett, plus a Worsley great-granddaughter due in August. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Margaret



The family wishes to thank the staff at King's Daughters Home in Midland and Mid-Michigan Hospice for their help in caring for Roz during her last months. Special thanks to caregiver Grace Burton who became an extended member of the family.



Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosella's name to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607; or Michigan, 7600 Grand River Ave., Suite 175, Brighton, MI 48114. Rosella "Roz" Butzler, 95, of Midland, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019, with family by her side. She was born Jan. 6, 1924 in Hartford, Wis. to Henry and Henrietta Juergens.During World War II, Roz was a member of the General Mitchell Post Drum Corp., and the Schlitz Girls Marching Band in Milwaukee. While attending Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., she was active in Sigma Alpha Iota and Alpha Chi Omega fraternities (before women's organizations were called sororities).After graduating from Lawrence with a bachelor's degree in music, Roz married the late George Butzler Jr., moved to Madison and launched the beginning of what would become a very large family. Following George's graduation from the University of Wisconsin, they moved to Midland in 1949.Roz was the quintessential mother. She never let a grammatical error, wrong musical note or social faux pas go uncorrected. Pets were not allowed, as she claimed to be allergic to animal fur, yet most of her childhood photos include her cuddling up with her cat, goat or horse. She was not allergic to scales or feathers, so we did have an ever-changing menagerie of toads, frogs, salamanders, snakes, parakeets, an alligator, and for a short time, two chickens.Roz was a Brownie/Cub Scout leader, room mother, choir director at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, pom-pon coach, figure skating teacher and fitness instructor.Roz is survived by her eight children, George, Paul (Brooks Vitalone), Ann (Jim May), Mary Jo (Tim Rife), Bill (Karen), Doug, Barbara (David Emmons) and Gail (Ben Worsley); four grandchildren, Benjamin Worsley (Jillian), Sarah (Clay Hewitt), Kristine (Tony Blodgett) and Elizabeth; and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Corie Blodgett, plus a Worsley great-granddaughter due in August. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Margaret Smith and Helen Butzler; and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the staff at King's Daughters Home in Midland and Mid-Michigan Hospice for their help in caring for Roz during her last months. Special thanks to caregiver Grace Burton who became an extended member of the family.Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon, at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosella's name to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607; or Michigan, 7600 Grand River Ave., Suite 175, Brighton, MI 48114.

Published in Midland Daily News on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.