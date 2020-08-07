Rosella Marie Bujold/Isenberg
Rosella Marie Bujold/Isenberg, 95, of Iron Mountain Mich., passed away surrounded in love, with family by her side on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Stratford Pines Nursing Home in Midland.
Rosella was born May 16, 1925 at the family farm in North Freedom, Wis. to the late Emma (Gall) and John William Davidson. Rosella attended a one room school house and graduated from Baraboo High School. She became a beautician in Madison, Wis. and then was hired at Mr. Smith's salon in Milwaukee, Wis. and it was in Milwaukee, that she met Robert Bujold at a dance. They were married on June 24,1950 after he graduated from Marquette law school. They moved up north (God's country) to Iron Mountain in the mid-1950s where Bob worked for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company as an insurance salesman.
Rosella was a devoted wife and mother and she insisted that all five of her children attend college and take piano lessons from Mrs. Hanna. She had always wanted to become a home economics teacher, but instead used those skills as a 4-H leader who taught sewing and knitting skills to many young girls in the community. Her interests included cooking delicious meals and desserts, raviolis and pasties were some of her favorites. She was a master knitter, seamstress and she loved playing the card game "Bridge." She and Bob were faithful members of Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Parish since the mid 1950s and of the Pine Grove country club and had many life long friendships in both. They enjoyed traveling together and spent their winters in North Carolina. They also traveled abroad to Europe. Ten years after Bob passed away on April 15, 1994, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart Paul Isenberg (widower) at their 60th class reunion in 2003. They were married on July 10, 2004.
Our family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the staff at Victorian Pines Estates in Iron Mountain and Stratford Pines Nursing Home for the excellent care that she received as a resident.
Rosella is survived by her five beloved children, Edward (Claudia) Bujold of Granite Falls, N.C., Michael (Shirley) Bujold of Royal Oak, Roberta (Michael) Hudson of Schaumburg, Ill., Jean (Scott) Thiele of Midland, Paul
Bujold of Iron Mountain, Mich.; 10 beloved grandchildren, Crystal (Nantha) Surku of Allen, Texas, Alex Bujold of Concord, N.C., Mathew (Shane) Bujold of Wildomire, Calif., Michael Hudson of Schaumburg, Ill., Robert Hudson of Glen Ellyn, Ill., Jessica (Joe) Pochedly of Richland, Mich., Christine (Matthew) Thiele- Stevens of Rockford, Mich., Jeffrey Thiele of Midland, Trevor Bujold of Appleton, Wis., Morgan Bujold, Grand Rapids, Mich.; four beloved great-grandchildren, Lara Pochedly, Amelia Pochedly, Neehla Surku and Noah Surku; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, she was preceded in death by her father and mother; and nine siblings, Eve, Thomas, John, Harold, Hazel, Ann, Ellen, Ben, Jenny; and her beloved granddaughter, Sara Bujold.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Isenberg family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com