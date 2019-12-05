Roxanne Joyce Gant, 64, of Midland, went home to her heavenly Father Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the MidMichigan Medical Center with family by her side after her long courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 13, 1955 in Pontiac to the late Carl Emerson Prince and Estelle (Brown) Prince. Roxanne graduated from Farwell High School and eventually moved to Midland where she found her soulmate, Robert Gant. She was a powerhouse of a woman, a true will of iron and an unstoppable force, only matched by her generous and loving heart. Roxanne was employed as a mail carrier by the Midland Post Office for 25 years. She enjoyed life, never one to sit still and loved bowling, gardening, and everything outdoors, even pulling weeds. Most of all, Roxanne enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was adored by her grandchildren and cherished every moment with them.



Roxanne is survived by her husband, Bob Gant; children, Christine Wilson, Cheryl (Randy) Martin and Robert Gant Jr.; grandchildren, Samantha, John, Jack, Kelsi, Bradley, Gavin and Noah; as well as one great-granddaughter, Cloe. She is also survived by siblings, Calvin (Shirley) Prince, Alvin (Carol) Prince, Delores (Dick) Moot, Corliss Alderson; and by in-laws, Joann Prince and Sharon Prince. In addition to her parents, Roxanne was preceded in death by siblings, Caroline (Larry) Burgess, Dorothy (Ray) Whitney, Helen (Walt) Brast, Kathy (Harold) Evans, Melvin Prince and Calbert Prince; as well as brother-in-law, John Alderson.



Memorial services for Roxanne will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with Pastor John Pohanka officiating. Roxanne's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Susan B. Komen for the Cure Foundation, the , or ASPCA.