Roy A. Davis

Roy A. Davis, a retired Dow Chemical Company research chemist, died early on December 1 at his winter home in Phoenix, Arizona. The cause of death was leukemia, complicated by Valley Fever. He was with his wife of 46 years, Colleen Chandler Davis of Phoenix.

Roy was born to Ervin and Agnes (Pavlis) Davis on February 9, 1949 in Traverse City. He graduated from Buckley High School as Valedictorian in 1967 – as he liked to say he was the top 4% of his class. Roy always took pride in being a "farm kid."

He was a 1971 graduate magna cum laude of Central Michigan University with a degree in chemistry. He then made the 30-mile trek from Mt. Pleasant down the road to Midland,where he was hired by Dow and worked there for more than 35 years. He liked to say that everything he worked on since 1975 was not even invented when he graduated, yet CMU prepared him to perfection.

At Dow, Roy was involved with the successful commercialization of a paint solvent (propylene glycol methyl ether acetate), a neutralization agent (magnesium hydroxide), and a membrane that selectively removed sulfate from seawater on offshore oil platforms prior to its injection into barium and strontium rich reservoir rock. In 2003 he, along with Marathon Oil, was awarded one of the top 10 advancements in oilfield engineering by Offshore Magazine.

Roy often said the best decision he ever made was to marry Colleen in 1974 in Glendale, Arizona. She was, and still is, a talented vocalist who sang with the Midland Music Society.

He is also survived by sons Jonathan (Alisha) of Grand Rapids and Aaron (Caroline) of Seattle, and grandchildren Etta and Hugo. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Paul.

Roy's greatest contribution to Midland was the initiation of the Lingle Lane Breakfast Gang, which has met every Saturday morning for the past 20 years. In addition to egg strata and delicious pastries, there are discussions and political debates, which often last for hours. The community engagement fostered by the LLBG proved to be a model for Midland Neighboring.

Interment will be at the Grant United Methodist Church cemetery in Grand Traverse County, with a memorial ceremony to be held when safe to gather in 2021.



