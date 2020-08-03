Roy O. Gallihugh
Roy Gallihugh, First Sergeant, USMC (retired), 82, of Midland, went from life to life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born Dec. 13, 1937 in Midland to Charles and Blanche (Peasley) Gallihugh. After his education at Midland High School he left town for San Diego, Calif. to join the U.S. Marine Corps. The Corps became his family, and Roy made a career of it, retiring as a first sergeant. He was one of the original members of the Marine Corps Force Recon Unit. Roy served as drill sergeant, including the celebrated Evergreen State Platoon 3041 from the state of Washington. He also served as platoon commander in Vietnam. There he was awarded the Bronze Star for his outstanding courage and military skill. Known as "Gunny" to his soldiers, the men of Evergreen loved Roy and each other in a way only they can understand.
After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1974, he worked for an armored car service, even thwarting a robbery in a fiery gun battle on the streets of San Diego. Roy was tough when it was required, but you couldn't find a more kind and gentle man.
He married Dorothy Praay (Kerns) in August 1998, while living in San Diego. Together the two returned to their shared hometown of Midland in 2002.
Roy and Dorothy shared five sons and one daughter, Rick (Pam) Randall of Castle Rock, Wash., Mike (Kim) Randall of Kalama, Wash., Tina Helton (deceased), Tim (Candace) Gallihugh of San Diego, Calif., Herbert (Tracy) Praay of Midland and Jeremy Praay of St. Johns. They also share grandchildren, Cassiday Helton, D.J. Camp, Darby Gallihugh, Garrick and Meagan Randall, Eric and A.J. Randall, Logan, Savannah and Ally Praay. There are three great-grandchildren.
Roy had four siblings, Grace (Don) Debolt of Altoona, Pa., David of Bay City, Phillip (deceased) and Leland (deceased).
Roy loved bluegrass music, participating in many bands over the years, and played all stringed instruments well (mandolin and guitar being his favorites). He enjoyed teaching guitar to students of all ages and playing music with his friends. As an avid bicyclist, Roy rode as much as possible, including several events like the annual DALMAC and ODRAM. He attended Floyd Church of God in Midland. Roy loved many activities and many people: it might be best to simply say "Roy loved."
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people of Schnepp Senior Care in St. Louis for the loving care they provided to Roy these last two years. A private memorial will take place at a later date, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
, Make a Memorial Donation) or Floyd Church of God of Midland (floydchurch.com
).