1/2
Roy O. Gallihugh
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy O. Gallihugh
Roy Gallihugh, First Sergeant, USMC (retired), 82, of Midland, went from life to life on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born Dec. 13, 1937 in Midland to Charles and Blanche (Peasley) Gallihugh. After his education at Midland High School he left town for San Diego, Calif. to join the U.S. Marine Corps. The Corps became his family, and Roy made a career of it, retiring as a first sergeant. He was one of the original members of the Marine Corps Force Recon Unit. Roy served as drill sergeant, including the celebrated Evergreen State Platoon 3041 from the state of Washington. He also served as platoon commander in Vietnam. There he was awarded the Bronze Star for his outstanding courage and military skill. Known as "Gunny" to his soldiers, the men of Evergreen loved Roy and each other in a way only they can understand.
After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1974, he worked for an armored car service, even thwarting a robbery in a fiery gun battle on the streets of San Diego. Roy was tough when it was required, but you couldn't find a more kind and gentle man.
He married Dorothy Praay (Kerns) in August 1998, while living in San Diego. Together the two returned to their shared hometown of Midland in 2002.
Roy and Dorothy shared five sons and one daughter, Rick (Pam) Randall of Castle Rock, Wash., Mike (Kim) Randall of Kalama, Wash., Tina Helton (deceased), Tim (Candace) Gallihugh of San Diego, Calif., Herbert (Tracy) Praay of Midland and Jeremy Praay of St. Johns. They also share grandchildren, Cassiday Helton, D.J. Camp, Darby Gallihugh, Garrick and Meagan Randall, Eric and A.J. Randall, Logan, Savannah and Ally Praay. There are three great-grandchildren.
Roy had four siblings, Grace (Don) Debolt of Altoona, Pa., David of Bay City, Phillip (deceased) and Leland (deceased).
Roy loved bluegrass music, participating in many bands over the years, and played all stringed instruments well (mandolin and guitar being his favorites). He enjoyed teaching guitar to students of all ages and playing music with his friends. As an avid bicyclist, Roy rode as much as possible, including several events like the annual DALMAC and ODRAM. He attended Floyd Church of God in Midland. Roy loved many activities and many people: it might be best to simply say "Roy loved."
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people of Schnepp Senior Care in St. Louis for the loving care they provided to Roy these last two years. A private memorial will take place at a later date, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org, Make a Memorial Donation) or Floyd Church of God of Midland (floydchurch.com).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved