Ruby Louise Sampson, 92, of Gladwin, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Horizon Senior Living V. She was born Ruby Louise Shorts, March 31, 1927 to William and Elva Shorts in Flint. She married Stanley Sampson on Nov. 5, 1944, at Fort Jackson, S.C. by Chaplain Woodrow Jones. He preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2007. Ruby was a lifetime member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving as Sunday school teacher and women's leader. She enjoyed traveling and hunting trips with Stan. Ruby was a telephone operator until she started working in retail. She was an avid knitter and owned The Yarn Shoppe in Midland until her retirement.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kay (Roger) Wiltse of Sanford; granddaughters, Melissa (Mathew) Knopf, Kimberly (William) Penix and Anne (Steve) Levine all of Gladwin; grandchildren, Chad (Jackie) Dixon, Katie (Tony) Payer, Wyatt (Crystle) Dixon, Kellie (Cole) Simpkins, Mariah (Jared) Beecher, Ben Penix, Kylie Levine, Kaitlyn Levine, Jared Dixon, Faith Knopf and Missie Knopf. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Alice Sawyer; and brother-in-laws, Archie Sampson and Otis Hamacher.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sampson will be conducted by Elder Dan French on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 11 a.m. at Community of Christ Church, Gladwin. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com