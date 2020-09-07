1/1
Rush Louis Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rush's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rush Louis Parker
Rush Louis Parker, 92, of Coleman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Rush was born July 22, 1928, in White Cloud, Mich., the son of Walter and Zelda (Johnson) Parker. Rush was happily married June 30, 1950 to Jacquelyn (Gerling) for 65 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed on the experimental submarine USS Odax SS-484. Then he later served in the Naval Reserves and the Michigan National Guard.
Rush owned and operated his own business, The Rush Parker Company in Midland for two decades. He enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends and he always brought a smile to everyone when he would recite his self-written poems and limericks.
Rush is survived by his children, Kent (Kim) Parker of Houston, Texas, Lori (Robert) Welton of DeWitt, Mich., Todd (Amy) Parker of Coleman; grandchildren, Jill (Aaron) Davis, Michael (Linda) Welton, Ronald (Jen) Parker; and five great-grandchildren, Ava, Olivia, Alyssa, Aiden and Ava. Rush was preceded in death by his wife Jacquelyn; brothers, Wayne, Walter and Dean Parker; and his sister, Audrey Lowery.
He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Coleman Senior Center in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved