Rush Louis Parker

Rush Louis Parker, 92, of Coleman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Rush was born July 22, 1928, in White Cloud, Mich., the son of Walter and Zelda (Johnson) Parker. Rush was happily married June 30, 1950 to Jacquelyn (Gerling) for 65 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed on the experimental submarine USS Odax SS-484. Then he later served in the Naval Reserves and the Michigan National Guard.

Rush owned and operated his own business, The Rush Parker Company in Midland for two decades. He enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends and he always brought a smile to everyone when he would recite his self-written poems and limericks.

Rush is survived by his children, Kent (Kim) Parker of Houston, Texas, Lori (Robert) Welton of DeWitt, Mich., Todd (Amy) Parker of Coleman; grandchildren, Jill (Aaron) Davis, Michael (Linda) Welton, Ronald (Jen) Parker; and five great-grandchildren, Ava, Olivia, Alyssa, Aiden and Ava. Rush was preceded in death by his wife Jacquelyn; brothers, Wayne, Walter and Dean Parker; and his sister, Audrey Lowery.

He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Coleman Senior Center in his honor.



