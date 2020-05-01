Russell J. Durfee

One year ago, April 27, 2019, you left to be with the Lord. Surviving are daughter, Michelle J. Christilaw (Bryon); son, Jason A. Durfee (Karen); and six beloved grandchildren, Delaney, McKenna, Heather, Cole, Chelsea and Connor. Also, his loving wife and best friend, Carol, having just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Russ was a huge part of Midland. After retiring from The Dow Chemical Co. in 1994 after 30 years of service as a journeyman millwright, he took on fun jobs such as playing Santa and Easter Bunny at Midland Mall. He was one of the original mall walkers. He also was a paraprofessional at Midland High School in special needs and did volunteer work at the Chippewa Nature Center and Senior Services. Military honors were presented at the burial. We miss you more than our hearts can express. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.



