Ruth Ann (Labowitch) Bergstein died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bickford Cottage.



Ruth Ann was born Sept. 8, 1931 in Detroit to Edwina (Dryfuss) and Leon Labowitch. Preceded in death by her husband, Stuart; and son, Todd; she is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Jerry) Brickner; brother, Michael (Dee) Labowitch; sons, Scott, Rick (Carol) and Rob (Raul Cobian); her grandchildren, Jessica (Chris Strayer), Brittany (Drew), Lerrin (Nicole Militello), Ezra; and her four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Harper, Brayden and Brooklyn.



Ruth Ann was married to Stuart from 1950 until his death in 2011 and their marriage was one of the great, lasting partnerships — romantic, respectful and above all, they were each other's best friends. Sometime in the 1980s, Stuart asked her to fill in "for a few weeks" at Community Drug Stores as his secretary and that began a professional partnership lasting until the Bergstein family sold the stores in 2001 — she became his partner in business as well as in life. Much like Stuart, Ruth Ann was active in the community. She served on: the Midland Hospital Women's Volunteers (President); the Midland Hospital Auxiliary (President); Temple Beth El (founder and teacher); Midland Coalition for Choice (Chair); Child and Family Services (Board of Directors); American Heart Association (Chair); the New Democratic Coalition; the League of Women Voters and was active in the Democratic Party at the local, state and national levels. Ruth Ann was among the first students of Saginaw Valley College (now Saginaw Valley State University), taking classes in the basement of Delta College and graduating in 1973 with a bachelor of arts in history and political science. Ruth Ann was an accomplished hostess, known for her cocktail and dinner parties, political fundraisers and chili dinners welcoming all the new families that moved into their neighborhood. Ruth Ann and Stuart enjoyed traveling the world together, were avid tennis players and enjoyed attending classical concerts, musicals and plays at the Midland Center for the Arts and May Fest in Ann Arbor.



The Bergstein family would like to thank Ruth Ann's best friend and companion caregiver, Pamela Schneider, the caregivers and staff at Bickford Cottages and MidMichigan's hospice staff for taking professional yet loving care of Ruth Ann in the final years of her life.



Visitation will be on Monday evening, April 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Midland City Cemetery. In keeping with Ruth Ann's Jewish faith, the family requests that flowers or plants not be sent in her memory. If you wish to honor Ruth Ann's memory, the family suggests donations to either the Bergstein Family Scholarship fund at Delta College, to the Bergstein Fund (which helps local youth in the foster system) c/o the Midland Community Foundation or to the .

