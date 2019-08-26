Ruth Ann (Raymond) Day, 80, of Midland died Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn.



She was born in Bay City to Carl and Olive (Reno) Raymond on Oct. 21, 1938 and attended Midland High School.



Ruth worked at Saginaw Steering Gear for 28 years, where she made many longtime friends. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, always ready with a story from her past. Ruth enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and Australia. She always welcomed friends and family to her home on Sanford Lake, willing to entertain and go for a pontoon ride whenever someone arrived.



After retirement Ruth moved to Bontia Springs, Florida, later returning to Reese and then Midland to be close to her friends and family.



She is survived by her children Robert Day of Midland, Holli Day of Florida and Angela Day of Midland; her grandchildren Jennifer (Jason) Trevillian, Jessica Elliott and great grandchildren Morgan and Paige Trevillian, Evan Mirocha; and best friend Shirley Cunningham Rinas. She is also survived by many cousins and friends that she treasured. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Chris, and the father of her children George (Mike) Day.



A special thank you goes out to all of her family and friends that helped so she was able to live at home, especially Patti Trepanier.



The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 207 Ashman St. Visitation will be at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler St. on Sunday from 4 – 8 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church or the Toni and Trish House, PO Box 125, Auburn, MI 48611.