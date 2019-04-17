Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Laplow. View Sign





Ruth Ann Laplow, 79, of Sanford, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home. She was born Jan. 3, 1940 in Midland County, daughter of the late George and Edna (Ostrander) Laplow. Ruth attended Midland schools and graduated from Midland High School in 1958. After high school, she went on to become the secretary for Meridian Junior High School, a job she adored for 30 years. Ruth grew up in a family of great faith and was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sanford. She enjoyed many things in life but especially looked forward to shopping and travelling with her sisters. Ruth cherished her family more than anything and loved spending all her time with them.Left to treasure her memory are her sisters, Jean Patrick and Mary Laplow; brother, Walter "Pete" (Mae) Laplow; sisters-in-law, Janet Laplow and Carolyn Laplow; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, George (Joyce) Laplow, Robert Laplow and Richard Laplow; sister, Pauline Lorenzen; brother-in-law, Raymond Patrick; nieces, Vickie Laplow, Jennifer Laplow and Linda Sue Lorenzen; and nephews, Owen Patrick and David Laplow.Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2045 Lynn St., with Pastor Samuel Reith officiating. Ruth's family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Paul Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.

