Ruth Inez Sheilds
Ruth Inez Shields
Hemlock, Michigan
Passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home. Age 90 years.
The daughter of the late Sarah (Olson) and Henry Henriksen was born October 8, 1930 in Munising, Michigan. She married John J. Shields, September 2, 1950. Her husband of 70 years survives her. She served as secretary with her husband in their insurance agency. She and her husband enjoyed spending weekends at Houghton Lake. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hemlock and attended St. John Lutheran Church, Prudenville. Ruth enjoyed reading, bicycling, swimming, snow skiing and ice skating. She attended the Town Hall Lectures.
Surviving besides her husband, John, are three children. William Shields and his wife, Mary, Hempstead, NY; Sara Marquiss and her fiancé , Mark Plymale, Hudson, Fl; Kris Shields, Southfield, MI; a sister, Pat Seglund, Munising. A brother, Bill Henriksen, has predeceased her.
Private family committal service will be held with Pastor Paul Hauser officiating. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held spring of 2021 at a time and date to be announced later. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Zion Lutheran Church, 17927 Dice Rd. Hemlock, MI 48626. www.casefuneralhome.com