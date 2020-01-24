Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Midland Nazarene Church Funeral service 4:00 PM Midland Nazarene Church Graveside service 11:00 AM Edenville Township Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Ruth was a member of Midland Nazarene Church since 1967. She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University and obtained a master's degree in English from Central Michigan University. She was a college professor and educator, touching thousands of lives in the classroom and personal tutoring sessions. She was also an avid reader and author having written and published many short articles, skits and the book "Memories of Silver Bay." She had sailed the Great Lakes with her loving husband for many, many miles. She was a Sunday School teacher her entire life, a member of the Gideon Auxiliary for 43 years and a devoted Detroit Tigers fan. She was an Amateur Radio Operator with call numbers WD8ODG. Her main passion was God, which was shown by her love and service to others, especially her grandchildren.



Ruth is survived by her husband, Delmar; children, Debbie (Wayne) McNett, Pam (Darin) Brown, Karen (Brian) Solomon, Dave (Tonya) Lafevor; grandchildren, Bethany (Luke) Strong, Heather McNett, Nicole Solomon, Morgan Lafevor, Christopher McNett, Kasey Brown, Carter Brown, Jacob Lafevor, Bailey Lafevor; great-grandchild, Kinley Strong. She is also survived by her aunt, Evelyn "Google" Young; brother-in-law, Larry (Kay) Lafevor; sisters-in-law, Edna (Gary) Rapp and Dee Lafevor.



A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Midland Nazarene Church with Pastor Chuck Jacobson officiating. Visitation will be held at



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Gideons International or Olivet Nazarene University.



