Ruth Lois MartenRuth Lois Marten died Oct. 22, 2020 at MidMichigan Hospital after a year of exceptional care at King's Daughters Nursing Home in Midland. Ruth was born in Ladysmith, Wis. to Pastor O.H. and Hilda (Bagel) Marten on a snowy November day in 1931. As the daughter of a pastor, Ruth was introduced to teaching and music at an early age. Ruth graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wis. and taught music for three years in Racine, Wis. Ruth migrated to Midland where Larry Guenther hired her to teach vocal music at Northeast Intermediate School. Upon relocating to Midland in 1958 she met her lifetime friend and fellow teacher Mary Jeanne Klenow.Following Ruth's work in vocal music, she pursued a master's degree in English at Michigan State University. In 1965, Ruth became the coordinator of the newly-developing Department of English and Language Arts in the Midland Public Schools. In 1978, Ruth was asked to take a position as principal at Cook Elementary School where she stayed until her retirement in 1988.Ruth has been a lifetime active member at St. John's Lutheran Church in Midland where she has contributed her many gifts, talents and time from camping with the youth and driving Pastor Weller in her earlier days to her efforts on the Missions Board, that others would know Jesus as Lord. She enjoyed a unique relationship with Pastor Janetzke whose intellect and love for the Lord guided her own. Although Ruth grew up knowing Jesus as Lord, her faith grew by leaps and bounds when she attended Cursillo in 1988. A special relationship with Deb Plaver also grew from that weekend, a gift to both from the Lord's hand.Those who knew Ruth will remember her for her intellect, wit and strength of character as a single woman traveling a road less traveled. Ruth was always a gracious hostess, a person of gentle humor and a model for the young and the old in her love for the finer things in life. Ruth was an active supporter of the Midland Symphony for many years, leaving a legacy of opportunity for the public to enter the classical music world. Ruth and Mary Jeanne shared a variety of adventures together from a cooking school in Italy to building a house at Point Nipigon to enjoy the "big water." Ruth made the world a better place for all of us, thank you Ruth Lois Marten!Ruth is survived by her brother, Bob (Jan) Marten; niece, Kris (Jeff) Rouleau; nephew, Pastor Greg (Debra) DeMuth; and niece, Suzanne DeMuth. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Carla DeMuth.The funeral Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 E. Carpenter St. with Pastor Josh Parsons and Pastor Greg DeMuth officiating. Ruth's family and friends will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland Symphony. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.