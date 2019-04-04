Ruth Mary Wickham, 81, of Hope, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 20, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Viola (Gage) Shannon in Flint. On March 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to her true love, Archie Wickham in Richfield Center, Mich. Ruth had many hobbies including cooking, genealogy, doll collecting and antiques, but nothing could replace the love she had for her family and friends. Ruth was always helping others and especially enjoyed the time she spent volunteering at the Helping Hands Mission in Beaverton. She was also a member of the Beaverton Church of Nazarene.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Archie Wickham of Hope; sons, Archie Jr. (Janis) Wickham of Mayville, Kenneth (Ronda) Wickham of Frankenmuth; six grandchildren, Archie, Melissa, Susan, Grace, Kenneth II and Karen; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom; sisters, Laura, Marguerite and Sandra. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Chad; two great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Martin Hodge on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Beaverton Church of Nazarene. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. Friday's visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at New Edenville Cemetery, Edenville. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com