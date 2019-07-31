Ruth "Lorrainne" Raetz, 80, of Midland, went into the arms of our Heavenly Father on July 29, 2019. She was born Nov. 30, 1938 to the late Harold and Virginia (Banaszak) Townsend. On June 22, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Don Raetz, and they shared 62 years together.
Lorrainne worked as an office professional at The Dow Chemical Co., retiring in 1995. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, served as a first and second grade Sunday school teacher, the children's Take Note choir, member of the adult choir and a youth group leader. She volunteered for many years at Mills Elementary School and Lunch Box Learners and was the past president of the Ladies Auxiliary Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 85.
Lorrainne enjoyed camping at Oak Beach, fishing, ceramics, playing cards, scrapbooking and gardening. Above all in life, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and caring friend to many.
Lorrainne is survived by her husband, Don; children, Rick (Tammie) Raetz, Debbie (Kevin) Cuthbertson, Mike (Terri) Raetz; grandchildren, Brian (Mary Shaw) Jenkins, Ashley (Ryan) Raetz-Myers, Amy (Brett) Raetz-Benner, Brett (Jenna Matelske) Jenkins, Trevor Raetz; six great-grandchildren; and her loving companion of 13 years, her dog, "Howie." She is also survived by her sister, Lynda Smith
; brother, Larry Townsend; sister-in-law, Lolita Townsend; many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Lorrainne was preceded by her brother, James Townsend.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, Aug. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lara Escoffre officiating. Visitation will be held at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wished to consider the First Baptist Church or the donor's favorite charity.
