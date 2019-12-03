Ruth M. Skeebo, 81, of Midland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Ruth was born Aug. 3, 1938 in Bedford, Ohio, daughter of the late Delmer and Alice (Hasel) Kirk. Ruth married Eugene Skeebo in 1968 and together with their sons Kirk and Mick, moved to Midland in 1970. Ruth was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church and a devout student of God's word. She desired to have a servant's heart, and volunteered for several local organizations.
Surviving Ruth are her sons, Kirk (Sarah) Fisher and Mick (Lisa) Fisher; grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy) Laplow, Amy (Dustin) Weibley, Alex (Stacy) Fisher, Katie Kendall, Grace Kendall, Justin (Caitie) Fisher, Lacey Fisher, and Brock Fisher; as well as six great-grandchildren. Also surviving Ruth are her sister, Marilyn (Ted) Farinacci; and brother, Roy (Judy) Kirk. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Gene.
Funeral services for Ruth will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 6100 Perrine Road with the Rev. Dr. Dan Dickerson to officiate, with burial in Midland City Cemetery. Ruth's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Calvary Baptist Academy or the Chippewa Nature Center.