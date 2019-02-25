Ruth Irene (Stieg) Woodcock, 89, passed away Feb. 23, 2019 of a heart attack. Ruth was born Sept. 8, 1929. She was the daughter of Leonard and Lillian Stieg. She was raised in Midland and married Robert L. Woodcock in 1948, who preceded her in death in 1996.



Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. When not cooking and taking care of her family and businesses, she enjoyed dancing to the music of Elvis Presley. She was an avid supporter of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe via her occasional slot machine donations at the Soaring Eagle Casino. Ruth had a simple love for life and found beauty in everything that surrounded her. She enjoyed bible study, sing alongs, art work, word searches and spending time with all of her family. She will always be remembered for her love of family, kindness, generosity and her gift of forgiveness.



Surviving are her children, Shannon (Kris) Killinger, Jackie (Marty) Thorsberg, Kendra (Michael) Baillargeon and Ruthie Woodcock, all of Midland; her son-in-law, Charles Thrune of Key West, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, William Stieg; and one sister, Ruby Wood.



She joins her daughter, Toni Thrune; her son, Robert Woodcock II; and brothers, Raymond and Tex, along with her parents and husband in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.



Many thanks to Norm, Heather and the staff at Cascades Senior Living in Midland for the loving care she received over the past year.



Funeral services are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home at 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and the funeral service Friday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at Ware-Smith-Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cascades Senior Living at 4617 Eastman Ave., Midland, MI 48640.