Ruthann Shudark
On September 10, 2020, an angel gained her wings. God called out Ruthann Shudark and she took His hand and joined Him in His kingdom. Ruthann had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior and had a zest for life.
Ruthann enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren very much. She enjoyed reading, gardening, antiquing, arts and crafts, taking drives, a good rainstorm, and vacationing up north, especially in the fall. She especially enjoyed taking her grandchildren places. She was an avid photographer and always had her camera with her to never miss a moment. She was an extremely selfless person and wanted to make everyone feel special even at the darkest moments. She loved to send cards to let them know that she was thinking of them. Ruthann always wanted to look her best and was quite the fashionista with jewelry and accessories. She was an amazing cook and baker and her family will deeply miss her homecooked meals.
Ruthann was extremely loved by her husband, Larry. They were very devoted to one another. The two of them were two peas in a pod. He was her best friend, caretaker, and soulmate. They enjoyed taking many walks and really enjoyed taking her granddogs with them. He provided a lot of luck to her as he would regularly bring home scratch off lottery tickets and she would always win. Along with her lottery tickets, Larry would make daily trips to fulfill her love of lattes. During the holidays, he took many trips to various stores, just so she could get the perfect gift to love. They were inseparable and Larry will miss her dearly.
Ruthann (Ramey) Shudark was born in Midland on July 22, 1945. She was the daughter of Thelma (Chappel) and Delphos Ramey. Ruthann was a lifelong resident of Midland and attended Midland Schools. In 1963, she married Larry Shudark, who survives her. She was blessed with a loving family, which includes three sons and daughters-in-law. Larry and Pam Shudark, Terry and Mary Shudark, and Mike and Jeanette Shudark. Also, she had many beloved grandchildren, Andrew and Megan Shudark, Amber and Nick Munger, Zachary (Elizabeth) Shudark, twins Allison and Madison Shudark, Jessica and Brian Lesh, and Nicole and Tom Lamb. She also was blessed with many great grandchildren, Jayden, Cayde, Brooklyn, Faith, Jilliyn, Hunter, Cooper, Ryker, and Kayson. She also had two loving granddogs Buddy and Sadie. She had five sisters and one brother, the late Joan and Cleo Huggard, Thelma and Jack McDonagh, Judy and Wilbur Scherzer, Sally Taylor and Al, Carolyn and Jerry Allen, John and Carol Ramey and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Delphos and Thelma Ramey, her sister and brother-in-law Joan and Cleo, her sister Judy Scherzer, her brothers-in law Richard Taylor and Larry Hopfinger and niece Kim Ramey. Along with several aunts and uncles and one great grandson, Jayden Lamb.
A special thanks to be given to Jeanette Shudark who, to Ruthann, was considered more of a daughter, than a daughter-in-law. She would provide many meals that were very enjoyed by her. She especially enjoyed receiving a special hand-made blanket. Jeanette always provided a mutual love, respect, and dignity to her and always made her feel loved.
Funeral services for Ruthann will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home with Pastor David Aukerman from Mount Haley Church of God officiating. Showing will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the American Diabetes Association
, the Arthritis Foundation
, the American Heart Association
, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.