Sally Ann Lellek, 80, of Sun City West, Ariz., formerly of Midland, passed away at her home after a life long battle with M.S. on June 10, 2019. She was born March 22, 1939 to the late M. Clark and Merle (Maxson) Staley in Midland.



Surviving family members include her two sons, Jerry Lee Duby of Gladwin, Michigan and Steven D. Duby of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brother, Dan (Louella) Staley of Breckenridge; two nephews, Daniel Jr. (Cindy) Staley of Dallas, Texas and Mark (Amanda) Staley of Breckenridge; seven great-nephews and -nieces, Justin and Allison of Dallas, Texas and Jackson, Carter, Grace, Taylor and Payton of Breckenridge; special friends, Dianne, Dawn; and her caretakers, Teresa and Fernando of Sun City West, Ariz. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Mark B. Lellek; and her parents.



Cremation has taken place and her ashes along with her husband's, have been returned to Midland for burial, per her wishes.