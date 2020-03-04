Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samantha Sasse. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Samantha Sasse

Samantha Rae "Sammy" Sasse, 26, of Coleman, passed away unexpectedly at MidMichigan Medical Center of Midland surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 5, 1993 at Midland Hospital. Sammy was well known in Sanford and was a 2012 graduate from Meridian High School. She continued her education at Delta College and MidMichigan Community College.

On March 22, 2018 Sammy and Jason Staley welcomed their beautiful daughter into the world. Sammy's greatest achievement was their daughter Lucyann. She got the most fulfillment watching Lucyann develop into a "mini Sam." Sammy's love for music of all genres truly entertained anyone near her as she was always singing or humming a tune. What Sammy loved the most was spending precious moments with family friends and her dogs.

Sammy could feel the love of all of her parents, Kristina and Troy Webb and Lawrence Sasse. She will also be greatly missed by her boyfriend, Jason; daughter Lucyann; brothers and sister, Travis Webb, Truman Webb and Tatiana (Kenneth) Hagerty; and niece, Amelia.

Sammy has special bonds with her grandparents, Eulah Hiner, and Norman and Leah Webb. She will be greatly missed by all her aunts and uncles, Robert Hiner, Audrey Sasse, Barbara Sasse, Paul and Cathey Brugger, Pat and Carin Sasse, Jeff and Amy Webb and Trisha and Cory Polsgrove. The loss of Sammy will be felt by many cousins, great aunts and uncles and many friends, including Barbara Staley, Keith Draper and Jeremy Staley. Sammy felt great loss of her grandparents Robert Hiner, Catherine "Nana Kay" Sasse and Walter "Red" Sasse; and uncles, Raymond Hiner, Charles "Butch" Sasse and Mike Sasse.

A funeral service to celebrate Sammy's life will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with burial in New Edenville Cemetery. Sammy's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from 12 p.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider her daughter, Lucyann, in care of her grandmother, Kristina Webb, or .





