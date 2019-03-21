Sandra Jean Hickerson, 76, went home to be with Jesus, March 19, 2019.



She was born Oct, 20, 1942 to Cletis and Dorothy Rose. She attended St. Michaels Catholic School in Flint, Mich. Sandra married Jack G Hickerson on June 18, 1960 and were together until Jack's death in 2004. They had two sons.



Sandra is survived by her son, Andrew Hickerson (Wendy) of Midland, Michigan.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hickerson; son, David Hickerson; and her brothers, Bill and Charlie Davis.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Cleft of the Rock Family Church, 2575 W. River Road, Sanford MI, 48657.



Visitation with friends and family will be at 12 p.m. Service will begin at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate can consider the Cleft of the Rock Family Church.



The hope is it will be a nice day. She liked nice days.