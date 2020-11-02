Sandra L. Assels
Sandra L. Assels, of Freeland, passed away at the University of Michigan Hospital on Oct. 27, 2020 after a valiant struggle against cancer. She was born in Midland on Nov. 25, 1942 to the late Howard and Vera Moe.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Assels; sons, Scott (Nina Chism) Baine of South Carolina and Christopher Assels of Saginaw; brother, Jerry (Janice) Moe of Arizona; son-in-law, Tyrone Seeburger of Freeland; granddaughters, Kendra Skalnican of Midland and Haley (Austin) Miller of South Carolina; grandsons, Noah Seeburger of Freeland and Alston (Abby) Baine of South Carolina; great-granddaughters, Kinsley, Rylee, Katelin, Braelyn and Ella; and great-grandson, Colton. In addition, she leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sherry Seeburger; and son, Michael R. Assels.
Sandra was strong and independent. She became a licensed beautician following her graduation from Midland High School. She returned to further her education after her family was raised. She completed the requirements for two associate's degrees in business at Great Lakes Community College in Midland in the early 1990's. She was office manager for and assistant to Dr. Carpenter in his chiropractic practice until his retirement. She went on to work with Dr. Timothy Spink, Freeland Chiropractic, until her retirement. She then worked with her husband in his business, Great Lakes Bay Recycling.
Sandra was a gracious and generous person. She gave freely of her heart to her family. She enjoyed line dancing, going for walks and visiting with friends. She was a great cook and hostess. She was cared for with kindness and compassion during her hospital stay. Her family is sincerely thankful for the understanding and assistance she received from all doctors and staff involved in her care.
Per the wishes of Sandra, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be conducted Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be offered to Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund, Midland.