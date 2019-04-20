Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandy Ann Grice. View Sign





She is survived by her husband, Tracy "Buck" Grice; son, Mark (Holly) Grice; daughter, Wendy Reese; and grandchildren, Tana Reese, Cody (Jessie) Reese, Alyssa Grice and Maticka Grice. Sandy is also survived by her brothers, Earl Beebe, Mike Beebe and Kevin Beebe as well as many nieces, nephews and special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lonny Beebe and Rod Beebe; and her twin sister, Sandra Duel.



Sandy Ann Grice, 72, of Sanford, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born March 10, 1947 in Midland, daughter of the late Earl and Betty (Clark) Beebe. Sandy grew up and attended school in Midland County and was part of the second graduating class of Meridian High School in 1965. On Aug. 28, 1965, she married Tracy "Buck" Grice. Sandy worked as a waitress for many years until opening her own consignment store, Sandora's Nice As New. She was co-owner and operator for 10 years until her retirement in 2000. Sandy's love of retail did not end with her retirement. Every summer the neighborhood could look forward to her annual rummage sale. Sandy was a very energetic woman who enjoyed dancing, fishing and playing fast pitch softball, even getting to play a season on the same team as her daughter. She had great faith and was an active member of her church community. She also enjoyed working with children and held Bible camps at her house. Sandy took great pleasure in being around people but nothing gave her greater joy than being with her friends and family.

