Sandy Marie Elvenia (Weidner)

Sandy Marie Elvenia (Weidner) passed away unexpectedly February 18, 2020. She was 47 years old. She was born on January 16, 1973 in Midland. She was a loved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and cousin. She grew up in Midland and graduated from Midland High School, then later graduated from Western Illinois University. She loved her children and her family, and she will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her son, Dion Elvenia; and daughter, Neveah Elvenia; her mother, Suzanne Wilkerson; father, Ronald Weidner; her sisters, Tammy Weidner and Sue Weidner; Her brothers, Ron (Brigid) Weidner and Allen Weidner; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m at Midland Reformed Church with the Rev. Micheal De Ruyter and the Rev. Brad Vander-Waal officiating, located at 1100 N. Saginaw Road.

