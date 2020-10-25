Sara Schlereth
IN MEMORY OF Sara Schlereth, age 86, of San Antonio, TX and formerly of Midland, MI, who passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in San Antonio. Born November 22, 1933 in Mexico City, she was the daughter of Apolinar and Maria (Fernandez) Arias. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles, who she married in Mexico City on April 18, 1960. She enjoyed traveling all over the world with her husband, tending her garden and being with her four grandchildren.
SURVIVORS Include her three sons Charles C. Schlereth III, Marc J. Schlereth and Greg S. Schlereth, all who currently reside in San Antonio. She is also survived by her brothers Carlos Arias of San Diego, CA and Jaime Arias of Reynosa, Mexico.
SERVICES Will be conducted at Springdale Cemetary in Madison, IN in 2021.
EXPRESSION OF SYMPATHY The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.