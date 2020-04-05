Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Amrhein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Amrhein

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Scott Amrhein on March 30, 2020. Scott was the most doting and adored husband for 35 years to Karen Amrhein, a loving father to Lauren and Justin Amrhein and four-legged Pinky, beloved brother to Sheryl Kiscadden and cherished son of Carolyn Smith and the late Clifford Amrhein. His extended family also held a special place in his heart, including father- and mother-in-law Richard & Arlene Ruhala, stepfather Charles Smith, stepmother Barb Amrhein, brothers-in-law John Ruhala, Richard Ruhala, Philip Ruhala & Jay Kiscadden, sisters-in-law Laura Ruhala, Mary Ruhala, Heather Ruhala, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was born and grew up in Midland, Michigan and attended Hope College, where he graduated in 1984 with a BA in English. While attending Hope College, he met the love of his life, Karen, and never looked back — they were soon engaged, and then married in 1984. He worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant in charge of health care policy before moving to New York where he made a home with his family. Scott was a valued member of the Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) family, where he worked for decades. He eventually founded and presided over the Continuing Care Leadership Coalition (CCLC), which serves in coordinating and improving resources and outcomes for long-term healthcare in the New York metro area. In 2001, he graduated valedictorian with a Masters in Public Health from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. He was a key healthcare leader in New York, also serving on the Office of Emergency Management where he worked fearlessly in response to 9/11, Hurricane Sandy, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He received numerous honors for his work, most recently as the recipient of the Humanitarian Award from the Latino Center on Aging in 2018.

Scott had amazing interpersonal talent — always a mediator, always looking out for the greater good, and calling for unity in difficult times. This is reflected in the CCLC motto, "Caring Is Our Calling." He was a cherished member of the Mamaroneck United Methodist Church for years, as well as the Second Presbyterian Church on the Upper West Side, where he recently served as an elder. Scott also served on the board of the HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, a nonprofit organization that helps people faced with the distress of illness to find comfort and meaning. In this uncertain time that we face together as a society, he would absolutely want all of us to take care of each other and lift one another up with kindness. His generosity and dedication had no bounds, and he would move mountains to help his family or others in their times of need.

Scott also had a wide variety of creative passions and gifts which he passed on to his children. He was a true lover of music and played the drums since adolescence. He had a passion for photography and a true aesthetic eye, and enjoyed collecting art or capturing beauty through his lens. Most relaxed on the water, he found great peace in spending time on his boat. When his daughter moved to France, he became quite the francophile, always looking forward to trips to this country and working on developing his language skills. He found respite in trips, weekend getaways or long park walks with his beloved wife, Karen.

Arrangements are being conducted privately for immediate family, but a celebration of his life will be arranged and announced at a later date, where we can share memories and properly honor the joy and love that he brought us.

Until then, remember, as he always told his family, that love has no distance. His family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their support in this difficult time, and finds comfort knowing that we will find a way for his legacy to live on. We send comfort and healing to everyone having to navigate the world in this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, a memorial fund has been set up in Scott's honor at the Greater New York Hospital Association. Contributions can be directed to:

Greater New York Hospital Foundation, Inc

(Amrhein Memorial Fund)

c/o Tim Johnson

555 W 57th Street

15th Floor

New York, NY 10019

The funds raised will be allocated towards area of high need in the COVID-19 crisis, particularly related to long-term care.

Also, if you have or can acquire extra PPE (personal protective equipment), please consider donating them to to your local long-term care provider (nursing home, etc.) or hospital in need.

