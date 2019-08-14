Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Arbury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Scott will be dearly missed by his surviving relatives; sister Leslie Bennett and husband RH of Shelbyville, KY and nieces Vada, Lilly, and Anna; brother Kriss Arbury and wife Debbie of Houston, TX and nephew Cash; mother Suzi Arbury of Midland, and long time partner Seble Sacchinelli of Atlanta, GA. Scott was preceded, and united, in death by his father Robin Arbury.



Scott Arbury moved onto his next big adventure, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A Midland, Michigan native and Herbert H Dow High graduate, Scott's final residence and place of death was in Shelbyville, KY where he moved to be closer to his sister and nieces. Scott was a long-time "good food" enthusiast and chef, owning several restaurants in his lifetime and earning a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of New York. While constantly maintaining a gruff exterior, Scott valued the care and keeping of his peers, celebrating his friends with a hearty laugh and an invested interest. He could always be counted on for an early morning phone call or 3AM text, with his erratic schedule in the kitchen. Anyone he touched he made sure they were better than they were a minute prior, with his coined phrase: "Should have would have better!"

