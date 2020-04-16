Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott D. Sias. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Scott D. Sias

Scott Donald Sias, 56, of Midland, passed away peacefully on our Lord's holiest of days, Easter, April 12, 2020 in his childhood home with family by his side after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 22, 1963, to his father Donald E. Sias of Midland and mother Lois A. (Windover) McPherson.

Scott graduated from H.H. Dow High School in 1981 and attended Delta College. Scott worked for his grandfather who owned Keith Sias Trucking and sold Christmas trees every year on M-20. Scott also worked construction and helped build a house with his stepfather and mother and then worked for his uncle in Florida. From there Scott called his uncle Jim Windover in California asking about work. That's when Scooter moved to California. He ran his own hardwood floor business for 30 years and lived on a golf course in Hidden Valley, Calif. Scott enjoyed this community very much. Scott worked hard and played hard. He loved fishing, hunting, camping golf and even played baseball in his spare time. Scott was a great cook and loved to host parties, making all the food for holiday and sporting events. Scott's was the place to go for fun and good food.

Scott is survived by his father, Donald E. Sias of Midland; his mother, Lois McPherson of Sanford; sister Kimberly (Gary); nephew, Samuel Scott Lloyd Wamsley; aunts and uncles, Maryanne (Jerry) spencer of Midland, Nancy Holt of Holland, Katherine (Fosgitt) Sias of East Tawas, Joe (Betty) Windover of Midland, Marty (Vic) Ferris of Orlando, Florida and Jim Windover and Karen Thurmond O'Neil of Georgia.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Keith and Marge Sias of Midland, Ruth Window Nash of Midland; uncle, Herb Sias of East Tawas; his stepfather, Lloyd A. McPherson; and his dog kids, Cooper, Katcha, Kane and Max.

Per Scott's wishes, cremation has taken place. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County or his family of memory.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sias family; to share a special memory, visit





