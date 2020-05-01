Selma Killough
Selma "Sally" Mae Killough, 98, of Midland, died Thursday morning, April 30, 2020, at her home in Midland.
She was born Aug. 14, 1921, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late and James and Selma (Carlson) Lightbody. On May 25, 1946, she married Donald Killough in Youngstown, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2005. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army; while in the service she met her future husband Donald while she worked as a nurse at Ft. Hayes in Columbus, Ohio. Selma was employed for many years as a registered nurse in Midland Hospital and with Tendercare Nursing Home. Selma's was always a care giver putting others first even after her retirement she continued to be a caregiver for her parents and in-laws.
She was a charter member of Christ Covenant Church in Midland. She was enjoyed gardening, bird watching, needle work, cooking and baking, but what she loved the most was her family.
Selma is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Killough of Midland, Virginia Killough of Marquette and Donalyn Killough of Raleigh, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Amelia Smith of Philadelphia, Pa., Fiona Smith of Athens, Ohio and Alexander Smith of Marquette. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Robert.
A graveside service with military honors at Pine Grove Cemetery will take place a later date. The Rev. David Sarafolean will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Christ Covenant Church. Arrangements and cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





Published in Midland Daily News on May 1, 2020.
