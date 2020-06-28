Seth Patrick "Seth Patrick" Dowling
1982 - 2020
Seth Patrick Dowling "Seth Patrick"
Seth Patrick Dowling, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and dear friend found peace on Sunday, June 14th.
Seth was a talented musician and scholar.
He enjoyed performing his music live and produced multiple albums.
He held a master's degree from Michigan State University for Social Work, and was pursuing his Doctorate in Transpersonal Psychology. He was a knowledge seeker and spent his free time studying spirtuality, psychology, and philosophy.
Seth was a free spirit who enjoyed traveling to experience beauty in nature and human connection. He possessed an enormous gift for empathy. He went beyond accepting people from all walks of life, he unconditionally loved them.
Seth lived his life to the fullest, and exactly the way he wanted to. His positive energy, and creative, genuine, loving soul will be dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to cross paths with him. A celebration of Seth's life will be held at the Creative 360 Center in Midland, MI on July 2nd from 4PM-7PM. All who loved Seth are welcome.
If you would like to offer financial support for expenses related to Seth's unexpected passing, the family welcomes donations in lue of flowers as an expression of sympathy.



Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
