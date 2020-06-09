Sharon Joan Fleming

Sharon Joan Fleming of Merrill, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend passed away June 7, 2020 at the age of 60. The daughter of the Richard (Dick) Fleming and the late Mae Olive (Valliere) Fleming and late step-mother Barbara Ellen (Valliere) Fleming was born Feb. 18, 1960, in Midland. She graduated from Merrill High School, the class of 1978. She worked for Dupont (formally The Dow Chemical Co.) for 20 years. Sharon had a long career with positions in agriculture, accounting, and was the Mount Haley Township clerk.

Surviving are her father, Richard (Dick) Fleming; siblings, Colleen (Ron) Miller, Richard (Mena) Fleming, Fr. T.J. Fleming, Christopher (Lisa) Fleming and Scott (Julie) Fleming. She was loved by many nieces and nephews, Melissa (Lucas) Grubaugh, Kyle, Alex and Sami, Emily (Ken) Hoyt, Jacob, J.W., Luke, Sarah Fleming, Nicholas, Josh, Noah Fleming, Elizabeth and Danielle Fleming, Bill (Bonnie) Welense, Courtney (Seth) Vance, and Paul (Kelsie) Kuflewski. Sharon is also survived by close cousins, Jim (Susan) Valliere, Joy (Tim) Welense, Mike (Anne) Kuflewski and Sharon K. Makl; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Besides her moms, she was preceded in death by Melissa Sue (Miller) Hoose.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Anne and Susan for the months of care as well as Amanda from the The Care Team.

A memorial Mass will take place at noon, June 12, 2020 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Merrill. Fr. T.J. Fleming will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. till time of service. Mass will be held outside in the chapel. Please bring a chair and remember social distancing. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation.



