Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Ortiz, 74, of Midland, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 25, 2019.



She was born November 21, 1944 to Harvey and Beatrice Ropp. Sharon was loving wife to Alberto Ortiz, whom she married February 16, 1963. She spent many years as a career banquet waitress at the Holiday Inn of Midland.



Sharon was kind, generous, and funny. Her thoughtful nature was especially evident in her deep love for animals. She enjoyed taking long walks in the woods with her dogs, and would always take in strays that wandered upon her doorstep. She loved to cook and bake pies, cakes and cookies.



Sharon loved playing cards. She was a phenomenal euchre player and could always win a hand even with the riskiest moves (usually to the chagrin to her partner)! Sharon also loved sports, especially softball and bowling, and was an avid Tigers fan. Her family and friends will miss her dearly and will always think of her whenever there is a corny joke or pun to be said. If you have ever met Sharon, she probably made you laugh, or at least tried!



Most of all, Sharon loved her family. She is survived by her two children, Jeff/Julie Ortiz of Midland, Shelly Ortiz/John Seitz of Harbor Springs; her four granddaughters, Jade Ortiz, Audrey (Ortiz) Fillmore, Hailee (Ortiz) Miu and Sophia Seitz; her great-granddaughter, Scout Josephine Fillmore; her two sisters, Carol Gillespie and Wendy Donavon, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



Respecting Sharon's wishes, there will be no public service. Family will be notified for a small private remembrance.

Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close