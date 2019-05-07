Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Lee Gillis. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Vigil 7:30 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Sharon Lee Sponseller March 1, 1942 in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Vern and Gladys (Berryhill) Sponseller. She grew up in Mount Pleasant and was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. She went on to earn her degree in radiography from CMU, and began her career with Central Michigan Community Hospital in Mount Pleasant. She married Melvin A. Gillis on June 15, 1963; together they raised three children and lived in Mount Pleasant, Midland and Petoskey. In 1991 Sharon and Mel moved back to Midland where they have resided until present. Sharon also worked for Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and MidMichigan Urgent Care in Midland. She retired in March of 2015.



Throughout her life she relied on her faith in God to be the source of her strength. She endeared herself to so many and could always be counted on to lend support to anyone in need. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to so many. Her genuine warmth, courage through adversity and open heart is what will be missed by all who knew her. The hole that is left by her passing will only be filled by passing on that same love that she gave so freely.



Sharon is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Mel Gillis; and by their children, Rick (Joy) Gillis of Petoskey, Chery (David) Walter of Grand Blanc, Lynnsey (Dan) Bechtel of Midland; by her grandchildren, Nickie (Adam) Machelski, Kaity Gillis, Jacob Walter, Kailey Walter, Nathan Bechtel, Grace Bechtel and Maggie Bechtel; great-granddaughter, Audrey Machelski; sisters, Betty Lou (Ralph Brown) Sponseller and Deborah Alexander; sister-in-law, Eileen (Bob) Strauss and by several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Emma Bechtel; and sister-in-law, Elaine Gillis.



Sharon's life will be celebrated during a funeral Mass that is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church; the Mass will be led by Fr. Jack Johnson. Friends may visit with the family at



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the or Midland County Senior Services "Seasons."



