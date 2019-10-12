Sharon Marie Cooper-Bussell, 70, of Midland, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor following an illness. She was born Jan. 8, 1949 in Carson City, the daughter of Gerald and Lila Marie (Dennis) Burns. Sharon graduated from Carson City High School and earned her degree in nursing from Montcalm Community College. Her 36-year nursing career included Saginaw Osteopathic Hospital (O.B. nurse), and also for William Stanley Cline, MD, at Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates. On June 16, 2001, she married David Bussell in Midland. Sharon enjoyed cooking, and was an avid traveler around the world. She will be dearly remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband, David are her children, Jeremy (Emily) Cooper of Seattle, Wash., Jennifer (Patrick) Caldwell of Midland, Patrick (Lauren) Cooper of Lansing; stepson, Kirk (Karmen) Bussell of Fowler; grandchildren, Raiden Viehauser, Jaisa Cooper both of Seattle, Lilly Caldwell, Claire Caldwell both of Midland, Seth Caldwell of Bend, Ore., Mateo Cooper and Desi Cooper both of Lansing. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and E.J. Bussell; step-daughter, Aimee Bussell; and her brother-in-law, Gary Bussell.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 915 E. Sugnet St., with the Rev. Lara Freeburg officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider First Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.