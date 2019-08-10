Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Homer United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Homer United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





While in grade school Sharon was involved in the junior high band as a drum majorette and in cheerleading. She moved to Midland in 1953 where she was a cheerleading co-captain for Central Intermediate. She went on to cheer for Midland High School and was also the secretary of her sophomore class. She graduated in 1957.



In 1957 she married the love of her life, Ivan Wood, on Dec. 24, while Ivan was in the Marine Corps. They had their first son, Ivan while stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. After returning to Midland in 1960, they purchased a home in Homer Township and had two more sons, Michael and Matthew, both of Midland.



Sharon was in Big Sisters, was a Cub Scout Leader, taught Sunday school and served as secretary at Homer United Methodist Church while raising her sons. She was always thankful that she was able to stay home and raise her sons until they were in junior high and high school. Sharon went on to be a receptionist/insurance secretary for Dr. Heffernan and Holland in 1975 and started working for Dow High School in 1977, retiring in 1996 as supervising secretary in the main office. She attended Delta College in 1982 and 1983, and was privileged to take golf lessons with her father when he retired at age 65 for her PE requirement.



After retiring Sharon swam regularly at the Community Center, was a member of Lunch Box Learners for Chippewassee, served in the office Caregiving Network, volunteered as a Yellow Lady on the cancer floor of the Midland Hospital and acted as leader of Hands of Hope at Homer United Methodist. Sharon's hobbies included reading, sewing, crocheting, hand quilting, flower gardening and doing stained glass, especially lampshades. Sharon was also known as the "Cookie Grandma," sharing hundreds of her famous cookies throughout the years at her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, church functions and with family and friends. Everyone who was lucky enough to enjoy one of her cookies said they were the very best and she truly had a gift. She loved her husband and children deeply and was always so proud of them.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Ivan; children, Ivan (Lori), Mike (Kim), Matt (Susan Wood); grandchildren, Amanda, Michael, Alyssa Fredell, Samantha (Joe Behling), Alexandra, Jesseca; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Alexis, Cayden, Adriana, Sawyer, Mason, Kayleen, John, Kayleiana, Cain; and one brother, Pastor Larry Vinton; and his wife, Betty of Acworth, Ga. Sharon was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Ashley.



A funeral service will take place at Homer United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ernesto Marina officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m., and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Homer Twp. Cemetery.



