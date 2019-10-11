Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharron L. Walsh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Donations may be made in honor of Sharron to the Charles A. Burd Foundation. PO Box 228, Paw Paw, MI 49079. Sharron L. Walsh (Craig) age 82 of Midland MI passed away on August 16, 2019 in Palm Desert CA. She had moved to Palm Desert to be near her daughter Cheri.She was born November 4, 1936 in Saginaw MI. Daughter of the late Duane & Betty Jean (Betts) Craig.Sharron graduated from Midland High school in 1955. Graduated from Western Michigan University with a BA degree in 1959. She taught school for many years. Sharron continued her love & care of children into her retirement years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, volunteering at the Midland Historical Society & she was an avid Tiger fan.She is survived by her daughter Cheri (Jim) Molnar, daughter-in-law Angela Burd, Grandchildren Melissa Haun, Jaclyn Molnar, Jamie Molnar & Spencer Burd. Brother Dan (Linda) Craig. Step-children Tim (Nancy) Walsh, Dan (Teresa) Walsh, Janet (Bill) Burger, John Walsh & Theresa Walsh. Step-grandchildren Ray & Mandy Walsh, Patrick Walsh & Cindi Steel. Numerous Nieces & Nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband Ray Walsh, son Chuck Burd, sister Patricia Schroeder, stepson Michael Walsh and stepdaughter Patricia Walsh.Memorial Services for Sharron will take place at 11am Saturday October 19, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St, Midland, MI 48640.Donations may be made in honor of Sharron to the Charles A. Burd Foundation. PO Box 228, Paw Paw, MI 49079. www.caburdfoundation.org

