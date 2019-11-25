Sharron Louise Abbott (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Obituary
Sharron Louise Abbott, 81, of Midland, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 22, 2019. She was born May 9, 1938 to the late Samuel and Alice (Hammond) Harris. She married John R. Abbott on Aug. 16, 1963 and they had 56 wonderful years together.

Sharron had a bachelor's degree in education and taught wherever the need arose. She was a long-standing member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, water skiing and was an avid gardener. Sharron loved volunteering at the church and being an elementary Sunday school teacher.

Sharron is survived by her husband, John; children, John (Lisa) Abbott, David (Krysha) Abbott, Sara (Ron) Van Anda; grandchildren, Eliana, Megan, and Grace. She is also survived by her siblings, Edith (Bob) Torp, Bill (Laurie) Harris and Connie Harris-Schrock.

The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Assisted Living in Saginaw for the wonderful care that was giving to Sharron.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Dickerson officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Sharron's remains will be laid to rest at a later date at Crystal Lake.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Scholarship Award at Calvary Baptist Church.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Abbott family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 25, 2019
