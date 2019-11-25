Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharron Louise Abbott. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary





Sharron had a bachelor's degree in education and taught wherever the need arose. She was a long-standing member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, water skiing and was an avid gardener. Sharron loved volunteering at the church and being an elementary Sunday school teacher.



Sharron is survived by her husband, John; children, John (Lisa) Abbott, David (Krysha) Abbott, Sara (Ron) Van Anda; grandchildren, Eliana, Megan, and Grace. She is also survived by her siblings, Edith (Bob) Torp, Bill (Laurie) Harris and Connie Harris-Schrock.



The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Assisted Living in Saginaw for the wonderful care that was giving to Sharron.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Dickerson officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Sharron's remains will be laid to rest at a later date at Crystal Lake.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Scholarship Award at Calvary Baptist Church.



Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Abbott family; to share a special memory please visit Sharron Louise Abbott, 81, of Midland, went to be with the Lord, Nov. 22, 2019. She was born May 9, 1938 to the late Samuel and Alice (Hammond) Harris. She married John R. Abbott on Aug. 16, 1963 and they had 56 wonderful years together.Sharron had a bachelor's degree in education and taught wherever the need arose. She was a long-standing member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, water skiing and was an avid gardener. Sharron loved volunteering at the church and being an elementary Sunday school teacher.Sharron is survived by her husband, John; children, John (Lisa) Abbott, David (Krysha) Abbott, Sara (Ron) Van Anda; grandchildren, Eliana, Megan, and Grace. She is also survived by her siblings, Edith (Bob) Torp, Bill (Laurie) Harris and Connie Harris-Schrock.The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Assisted Living in Saginaw for the wonderful care that was giving to Sharron.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Dickerson officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Sharron's remains will be laid to rest at a later date at Crystal Lake.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Scholarship Award at Calvary Baptist Church.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Abbott family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close