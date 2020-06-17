Sheila Shannon
Sheila Reneé Shannon of Midland was called home, June 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones. Sheila was born July 12, 1959 to Wallace and Evelyn (Goss) Shannon in Midland. She graduated from Midland High School in June 1977. Sheila was the fifth of eight girls from her parents. After her mother passed away in 1969, Sheila became the 10th sibling of a combined total of 15 children when her father married Shirley (Ferguson) Shannon in 1970.
Sheila was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn (Goss) Shannon (1969) of Midland; sister, Kelly (Shannon) Firth (1997) of Midland; father, Wallace Shannon (2001) of Midland; her stepmother, Shirley (Ferguson) Shannon (2015) of Midland; stepbrother, Steven Ferguson (2016) of Midland; sisters, Gladys (Shannon) Bills (2019) of Sanford and Nadine (Shannon) Duby (2019) of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Surviving Sheila are her son, Kurt Pickering of Midland; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie (Shannon) and Brian Overly; three granddaughters, Anissa Overly, Kylie Overly and Chelsie Overly all of Rhodes. She also leaves her sisters, Diana Glazier of Glendale, Ariz., Jonni Shannon of Midland, Lisa (Shannon) and Kimberly Musante of Middletown, Del. and Lori (Shannon) and Bill Miller of Cadillac; her stepsiblings, Linda Ferguson of Port Orange, Fla., John and Lennette Ferguson of Saginaw, Kathleen (Ferguson) and Michael Ludwig of Midland, Donald and Wanda Ferguson of Midland, Peggy (Ferguson) Schindler of Midland, Scott and Darlene Ferguson of Midland; along with many FAVORITE nieces and nephews; and FAVORITE great-nieces and great-nephews.
Sheila was quite the character and had a bubbly personality. She enjoyed singing, laughing and was known for telling wild stories, some true, some not. Sheila was full of love and joy for her family and friends and had a smile that would light up the room when she entered. Sheila had a strong interest in the unknown, or mystery-type of reality shows. She enjoyed bingo and playing pool and had a large collection colorful, fun wigs. She will forever be 29!
Sheila's wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Society of Mid Michigan. The family will have a memorial service celebrating her life on July 12, 2020, with the location to be determined and announced beforehand. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help cover the cremation and memorial costs for Sheila. If you would like to donate, a GoFundMe account has been started on Facebook, or you can send your donation to her daughter, Stephanie Overly, at 4011 Swinson Neuman Road, Rhodes, MI 48652. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.