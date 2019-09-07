Shelby Jean Mahone, 80, born March 14, 1939, died Aug. 31, 2019. A longtime resident of Midland, Shelby was born and raised in West Virginia and proud of her heritage. She retired from Sears as a sales associate in Saginaw and Midland. Shelby was an avid college football fan. She developed her love of the sport while accompanying her husband to Marshall, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, where she became a great supporter of the Yellow Jackets. Shelby found joy in spending time with her family, bowling, gardening, all animals and especially socializing with her friends. Generous, witty, and hardworking is how Shelby will be remembered.



The daughter of Henry and Maxine Somosky, Shelby is survived by her husband of 60 years, Louis Mahone of Midland; daughters, Margaret Mahone of Georgia, and Cheryl Mahone of Ohio; and son, Robert (Vincent) Mahone of Midland. She also leaves three brothers and one sister, all residing in Georgia.



A private celebration of Shelby's life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Midland County are requested.