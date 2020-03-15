Sherri Jo Riepma
Sherri Jo (Isaacson) Riepma, 57, is now in heaven where the Son shines eternal – and Sherri loved the Son, the sun and her sons! "Your sun will no longer set, and your moon will not wane; for the LORD will be your everlasting light, and the days of your sorrow will be over." (Isaiah 60:20)
Sherri joined her Heavenly Father late Friday, March 13 surrounded by her
precious and ever-present family. She is survived by her sons Zach (Kirstin), Jake and Josh, granddaughters Emersyn and Alayna, her parents Mary Jo and Dr. Ronald Isaacson of Oakland Township, Kathi (Tony) Vernaci of Rochester Hills, and Scott (Amy) Isaacson of Helena, Montana, the Riepma brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, cousins and her much-loved golden retriever, Kyla. Sherri was born Oct. 7, 1962 to Mary Jo and Dr. Ronald Isaacson and was the eldest of their three children. In 1980, she graduated from Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills. She earned her undergraduate degree in biology from Hillsdale College. It was at Hillsdale that she met her soulmate, Pat Riepma, and after she completed dental school at Northwestern University, they married on July 25, 1987. She and Pat relocated to Midland from Hillsdale in 1993 and Sherri continued to practice dentistry in Flushing and Bay City.
Over the decades, Sherri spent many hours on bleachers and benches, with a
camera around her neck, in addition to whatever weather-wear might be
necessary. Come rain or sleet or snow or the all-too-rare sunshine, she was there to support her men, with the Isaacson and Vernaci families often at her side.
Sherri's presence came with a readiness to listen and the wisdom to share the
encouragement needed for the moment. Pat endearingly referred to her as his
"Holy Spirit" when her on-target observations and humor particularly hit home. In her short years, she hosted discipleship and prayer breakfasts for her sons,
despite not being a morning person, whiffle ball tournaments complete with
press box, bleachers and fans, countless pick-up football, hockey, basketball and
baseball games, and traveled on service-oriented mission trips with church youth groups. She served on the Young Life board, led Community bible study core groups, took on a second career at Northwood after Pat's passing, and
relentlessly warred on in prayer for her boys, their friends and the Northwood
players as they became young men and leaders themselves. Sherri was quick to
smile, listen and grant comfort to many. She was a woman of the Lord who
humbly demonstrated what it means to be the hands and feet of Christ. She is
already missed and her legacy will live on through the many lives she has touched.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at
Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Steve Smith officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 17 from 4-7 p.m. Burial
will take place at Midland City Cemetery. Please join us as we host a Celebration
of Life for Sherri at the Midland Brewing Company, Red Keg Barrel House on
March 18 from 5-8 p.m.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of
Michigan or Karmanos Cancer Center.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020