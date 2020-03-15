Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherri Jo Riepma. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Sherri Jo Riepma

Sherri Jo (Isaacson) Riepma, 57, is now in heaven where the Son shines eternal – and Sherri loved the Son, the sun and her sons! "Your sun will no longer set, and your moon will not wane; for the LORD will be your everlasting light, and the days of your sorrow will be over." (Isaiah 60:20)

Sherri joined her Heavenly Father late Friday, March 13 surrounded by her

precious and ever-present family. She is survived by her sons Zach (Kirstin), Jake and Josh, granddaughters Emersyn and Alayna, her parents Mary Jo and Dr. Ronald Isaacson of Oakland Township, Kathi (Tony) Vernaci of Rochester Hills, and Scott (Amy) Isaacson of Helena, Montana, the Riepma brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, cousins and her much-loved golden retriever, Kyla. Sherri was born Oct. 7, 1962 to Mary Jo and Dr. Ronald Isaacson and was the eldest of their three children. In 1980, she graduated from Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills. She earned her undergraduate degree in biology from Hillsdale College. It was at Hillsdale that she met her soulmate, Pat Riepma, and after she completed dental school at Northwestern University, they married on July 25, 1987. She and Pat relocated to Midland from Hillsdale in 1993 and Sherri continued to practice dentistry in Flushing and Bay City.

Over the decades, Sherri spent many hours on bleachers and benches, with a

camera around her neck, in addition to whatever weather-wear might be

necessary. Come rain or sleet or snow or the all-too-rare sunshine, she was there to support her men, with the Isaacson and Vernaci families often at her side.

Sherri's presence came with a readiness to listen and the wisdom to share the

encouragement needed for the moment. Pat endearingly referred to her as his

"Holy Spirit" when her on-target observations and humor particularly hit home. In her short years, she hosted discipleship and prayer breakfasts for her sons,

despite not being a morning person, whiffle ball tournaments complete with

press box, bleachers and fans, countless pick-up football, hockey, basketball and

baseball games, and traveled on service-oriented mission trips with church youth groups. She served on the Young Life board, led Community bible study core groups, took on a second career at Northwood after Pat's passing, and

relentlessly warred on in prayer for her boys, their friends and the Northwood

players as they became young men and leaders themselves. Sherri was quick to

smile, listen and grant comfort to many. She was a woman of the Lord who

humbly demonstrated what it means to be the hands and feet of Christ. She is

already missed and her legacy will live on through the many lives she has touched.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at

Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Steve Smith officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 17 from 4-7 p.m. Burial

will take place at Midland City Cemetery. Please join us as we host a Celebration

of Life for Sherri at the Midland Brewing Company, Red Keg Barrel House on

March 18 from 5-8 p.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of

Michigan or Karmanos Cancer Center.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Riepma family; to share a special memory please visit





Sherri Jo RiepmaSherri Jo (Isaacson) Riepma, 57, is now in heaven where the Son shines eternal – and Sherri loved the Son, the sun and her sons! "Your sun will no longer set, and your moon will not wane; for the LORD will be your everlasting light, and the days of your sorrow will be over." (Isaiah 60:20)Sherri joined her Heavenly Father late Friday, March 13 surrounded by herprecious and ever-present family. She is survived by her sons Zach (Kirstin), Jake and Josh, granddaughters Emersyn and Alayna, her parents Mary Jo and Dr. Ronald Isaacson of Oakland Township, Kathi (Tony) Vernaci of Rochester Hills, and Scott (Amy) Isaacson of Helena, Montana, the Riepma brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, cousins and her much-loved golden retriever, Kyla. Sherri was born Oct. 7, 1962 to Mary Jo and Dr. Ronald Isaacson and was the eldest of their three children. In 1980, she graduated from Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills. She earned her undergraduate degree in biology from Hillsdale College. It was at Hillsdale that she met her soulmate, Pat Riepma, and after she completed dental school at Northwestern University, they married on July 25, 1987. She and Pat relocated to Midland from Hillsdale in 1993 and Sherri continued to practice dentistry in Flushing and Bay City.Over the decades, Sherri spent many hours on bleachers and benches, with acamera around her neck, in addition to whatever weather-wear might benecessary. Come rain or sleet or snow or the all-too-rare sunshine, she was there to support her men, with the Isaacson and Vernaci families often at her side.Sherri's presence came with a readiness to listen and the wisdom to share theencouragement needed for the moment. Pat endearingly referred to her as his"Holy Spirit" when her on-target observations and humor particularly hit home. In her short years, she hosted discipleship and prayer breakfasts for her sons,despite not being a morning person, whiffle ball tournaments complete withpress box, bleachers and fans, countless pick-up football, hockey, basketball andbaseball games, and traveled on service-oriented mission trips with church youth groups. She served on the Young Life board, led Community bible study core groups, took on a second career at Northwood after Pat's passing, andrelentlessly warred on in prayer for her boys, their friends and the Northwoodplayers as they became young men and leaders themselves. Sherri was quick tosmile, listen and grant comfort to many. She was a woman of the Lord whohumbly demonstrated what it means to be the hands and feet of Christ. She isalready missed and her legacy will live on through the many lives she has touched.A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 atSmith-Miner Funeral Home with Steve Smith officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 17 from 4-7 p.m. Burialwill take place at Midland City Cemetery. Please join us as we host a Celebrationof Life for Sherri at the Midland Brewing Company, Red Keg Barrel House onMarch 18 from 5-8 p.m.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice ofMichigan or Karmanos Cancer Center.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Riepma family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close