Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Meyer

Sherry Ann "Cutie Patootie" Meyer, 62, of Sanford, went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born March 25, 1958 in Midland, daughter of the Late William and Dolores (Cybrowski) Meyer. She was a graduate of Meridian High School.

Sherry enjoyed the outdoors, fishing on Sanford Lake, taking daily walks on Peterson Drive with her many friends, garage sales, Christmas bazaars, and especially spending time with her family. Her specialty was baking around the holidays, especially Christmas cookies. She had passion for animals and leaves behind her dog "Maddie Jo."

She is survived by her brother, Gary (Kay) Meyer of Midland; sister, Trudy Meyer of Sanford; nieces, Sarah Johnston, Angela (Keith) Hathaway and Amanda Horazdovsky; nephew, Bradley (Megan) Phelps. She is also survived by 10 great-nephews and nieces, and many other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William R Meyer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Jerome Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Humane Society of Midland County.

Sherry will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and her saying "I love ya" to everybody she crossed paths with. She was always a daddy's girl and will be sadly missed by all.





Sherry MeyerSherry Ann "Cutie Patootie" Meyer, 62, of Sanford, went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born March 25, 1958 in Midland, daughter of the Late William and Dolores (Cybrowski) Meyer. She was a graduate of Meridian High School.Sherry enjoyed the outdoors, fishing on Sanford Lake, taking daily walks on Peterson Drive with her many friends, garage sales, Christmas bazaars, and especially spending time with her family. Her specialty was baking around the holidays, especially Christmas cookies. She had passion for animals and leaves behind her dog "Maddie Jo."She is survived by her brother, Gary (Kay) Meyer of Midland; sister, Trudy Meyer of Sanford; nieces, Sarah Johnston, Angela (Keith) Hathaway and Amanda Horazdovsky; nephew, Bradley (Megan) Phelps. She is also survived by 10 great-nephews and nieces, and many other extended family and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William R Meyer.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Jerome Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Humane Society of Midland County.Sherry will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and her saying "I love ya" to everybody she crossed paths with. She was always a daddy's girl and will be sadly missed by all. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close