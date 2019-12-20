Sherry Sue (Render) Nelson, 67, of Midland, passed away in her home, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 after an illness. She was born Feb. 26, 1952 to Annabelle (Brewster) and the late Gordon Render. Sherry attended Midland schools and was in the first graduating class of H.H. Dow High School. After graduating, she received her dental associates degree from Delta College. Sherry married her high school sweetheart Victor "Chip" Nelson on June 30, 1973 at Trinity Lutheran Church. He was the love of her life for 46 years. Sherry worked as a dental assistant for 39 years, retiring in 2013 from McLaren Dental, formerly Dr. Stewart's Office. Sherry stood out with her blonde hair, her infectious dimpled smile and her sparkling blue eyes, but she seemed oblivious to her natural beauty. She was friendly, compassionate and warm hearted to everyone. Sherry loved beaches, boats, dancing, singing along to music, a cold beer, a good love story, her family, friends and sunshine.



She is survived by her husband, Chip of Midland; two daughters, Shawna (Mike) Anderson of Panama City, Fla. and Chrystal Nelson of Midland; by her mother, Annabelle Render of Largo, Fla.; two brothers, Phil (Debbie) Render of Charlotte, N.C. and Greg Render of Largo; one sister, Leann (John) Sugden of St. Charles; granddaughters, Dominic Wells of Alabama, Madison Short of Panama City, Samantha Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Myra E. Teehan of Midland; two grandsons, Carlton Short of Panama City and Josh Anderson of Colorado Springs. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by Milton and Violet Render and Ruth and James Brewster.



A celebration of Sherry's life will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Danielle Shealy will officiate. Sherry's family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Trinity Lutheran Preschool Scholarship Fund. As per Sherry's wishes, cremation will take place after the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.