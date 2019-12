Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Buechler. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral services for Shirley will take place 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Ware- Our beloved Shirley went home to be with Jesus after her courageous battle with kidney cancer. She was born Dec. 30, 1944 in Midland to the late Charles and Ruth (Starks) Angus. She graduated from Midland High School in 1963, and on Dec. 18, 1965 she married Earl Buechler.Shirley loved to travel, hunt for waterfalls and spend time with family and friends. She also enjoyed bowling and was named to the Midland Bowling Hall of Fame on Oct. 16, 2016.She is survived by her children, Steve (Staci) Berg of Gladstone, Teri Yetter of Montana, Toni (Philip) Roner of Oregon, Julie (Frank) Falvey of New Jersey and John Buechler of Bay City; her "pride and joy," her grandchildren, Joshua (Shana), Matt (Dani), Emilee and Daniel Berg, Amanda, Luke, Connor and Danielle Yetter, Nathan and Jessica Roner, Alexander Falvey and Lillei Buechler; along with her great-grandchildren, Kasen, Mylah and Oliver Berg; her brothers, Charles (Dorothy) Angus Jr. and Donald Angus; sister, Esther (John) Wolford; and sisters-in-law, Sally and Nancy Angus; along with many nieces and nephews including Chris (Josh) Wade and their son John-Carl.Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; her two brothers, John and Mervin Angus; and her son-in-law, Jeremy Yetter.Her family would like to thank McLaren Hospice for their loving care of Shirley; especially Nicole, Ashley, Michelle, Cathy and Joe.Funeral services for Shirley will take place 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Joseph Atchison will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Shirley's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from noon until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Special Olympics of Michigan or to .

