Shirley Elsen

Shirley ElsenShirley Ruth (Strey) Elsen, 91, of Midland, died Oct. 13, 2020 and joined our Lord in Heaven. She was born Aug. 11, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wis. She was the daughter of Ethyl Strey and had two sisters Joyce Wagner and Joan Nelson. Shirley and her sisters maintained a very close relationship throughout their lives staying in close contact. They were truly best friends. She also was close to her sister-in-law Kay Elsen of Milwaukee.Shirley married John Elsen (the love of her Life) in Milwaukee, Wis. on Sept. 11, 1950, where they started their live journey together. John was engineer and worked originally for the AO Smith company in Milwaukee. Later John changed his career path and worked for Martin Marietta in Denver and later settled down finally in Midland with The Dow Chemical Co. They both felt Midland was a great place to raise a family and wanted what was best for their children. John loved travel, hunt, fish and loved to work outside in the garden. Shirley loved to collect antiques and was a ravenous reader. Every summer there was a trip somewhere with the family. In the early years it was a two-week trip to a cabin on the lake. Later, it was trips to all sorts of destinations around the USA.Shirley and John had a wonderful marriage and spent their retirement years on their lake front property on Squaw Lake (Shirley's favorite place in the world) in Kalkaska and their winters in Green Valley, Ariz. Shirley loved the peace and quiet of Squaw Lake and often mentioned she loved to see the eagles flying overhead. She had a real love of nature and the quiet serenity of being close to nature. They moved full time to Arizona, as John's health became an issue, and where the weather was a bit more pleasant year-round. As John's health continued to deteriorate and when he was diagnosed with cancer, they moved back to Midland in 2002 to be nearer to family and friends. John later died of his cancer in 2003.Shirley and John provided a loving household for their five children, John, Jeff, Terri, Tom and Mary. The four oldest were all born in Wisconsin. The youngest child, Mary, was born in Midland. Shirley was the emotional champion of the family and always found the time to express her love and support for her children. She was an extremely positive person and looked for the bright side of things. Once the children were grown, she developed skills, like painting and crafts. She also had a social life participating in the "Stitch and Bitch" club, volunteering with Blessed Sacrament church, and hospice.Shirley is survived by all her children, John (wife Jeanne), Jeff (wife Patty), Terry (husband Mike Cassidy), Tom (wife Kim), and Mary. She has 10 grandchildren: Kristen, Sara, Anna, Anette, Christie, Jamie, Courtney, Megan, Ryan and Cody. She also has 19 great-grandchildren: Gabe, Zoe, Mia, Liam, Varg, Viljar, Ezra, Eloise, Lucas, Jackson, Elias, Jonas, Fionna, Amlie, Kane, Kassidy, Cash, Aiden, and Lainey. She was also very close to her nephews and nieces: Jennifer Wagner, Suzie Wagner, Steve Wagner, Mark Nelson, Rickie Nelson, Scott Nelson and Mathew Nelson. She will also be missed by her close friends: Sister Judith, Ethyl Knoll, Phylis Fury (Trouble) and Laura Edmonds.Shirley would also like to thank all the "Green Shirts" employees from Independence Village for their loving care. She would also like to thank the hospice staff that helped her during her final months.She will be missed by all who knew her for her unwavering love, kindness and relentless spirit.A memorial Mass for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave., Midland, MI 48642. Fr. Robert Howe will officiate. Shirley's family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, her wishes would be to donate to St. Jude Children Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.