Shirley M. Parsons, 88, of Midland, went to be with her Heavenly Father, July 19, 2019. She was born May 31, 1931 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Jack and Eva Dennison. Shirley has now also joined her husband, Leonard "Joe" Parsons. Joe and Shirley were married July 2, 1949.



She is survived by her three children, Joe Parsons, Jim (Cindy) Parsons and Jan Parsons. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with another on the way.



Shirley absolutely loved her grandchildren and getting to spend time with them. She loved her time spent in Florida, watching the manatees and rummaging. Shirley was a wonderful mom and grandma who will be missed by all.



Please join us in celebrating her life on July 23, 2019 at Midland Memorial Gardens cemetery at 2 p.m. with a luncheon immediately following at the Sanford American Legion.