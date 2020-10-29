1/1
Shirley MacCutcheon
Shirley MacCutcheon
Shirley Kathryn MacCutcheon, 80, of Midland, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 22, 2020, at Brittany Manor. Shirley was born Oct. 2, 1940 in Midland, daughter of the late Earl and Kathryn (Katzinger) Martin. On Feb. 14, 1983 Shirley married Sam MacCutcheon, who passed in 2015. Shirley was for several years, in the loving care of many caregivers at Brittany Manor and of The Arc of Midland. Shirley was known best for her fashion, flair, kind heartedness and laughter.
A graveside service for Shirley will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Midland Memorial Gardens, 565 N. Meridian Road, Midland. Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Fr. Daniel Fox O.F.M. Cap will officiate. Shirley's family and friends are invited to attend. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Arc or Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Arrangements for Shirley were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
October 29, 2020
We shared retreat time with Sam & Shirley multiple times at Queen of Angels retreat house in Saginaw. They were always most friendly and happy. May they share Eternity with the same joy!
Roy & Sue Ellen DeWyse
